Brighton
Nellie R. Bright, 95, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the home of her granddaughter.
Born October 11, 1927 in Piney Flatts, TN, she was the daughter of Landon and Anna Mae (Jones) Hodges. She married Getsel M. Bright on June 9, 1962 in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2012.
Mrs. Bright was a waitress for Deluxe Café and also the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club. She was a member of the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Angela Uzzetta (Mark), Anthony Bellitto (Laura), Tina Cassillas (Jeff), James Gaither (Diane) and Michael Gaither (Gen), numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, her sister, Florence McCray, and a son-in-law, Frank Gaither.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters and a son-in-law, Hazel Ruth Gaither, and Judy Ann (Bill) Bellitto, a brother, Issac Whittaker, and a sister, Cora Dill.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com