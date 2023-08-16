Nell A. Presson, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born December 29, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Joseph Arthur Haskins and the late Mary (Marcrum) Fields. She married Anton J. Walch Sr. in June 1961, and he passed away on November 18, 2013. Nell had cared for others as a nurse for 35 years and retired from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City in 2013. She enjoyed her days of reading, watching old movies and special times shared with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (David) Harmon of Granite City and Kristina Walch of Granite City; two sons, Anton J. Walch Jr. of St. Louis and Frederick R. (Linda) Walch of Staunton; five grandchildren, Amanda, Tony, Ariel, Zachary and Alyssa; ten great grandchildren; a sister, Joane Francis of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Ronald Fields and a sister, Marcella Fields. In celebration of her life and in accordance of her wishes, a private family service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Pound Pets of Granite City. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
