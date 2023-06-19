Nancy Sue Roemer, 82, of Alton, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home.
She was born on May 4, 1941, in Fidelity Township to the late Paul and Helen (Strunk) Gorham.
Sue married Claud Roemer on April 17, 1965, in Medora. He survives.
She worked as a bank teller before becoming a homemaker to raise her four children. Sue was a member of Brighton Christian Church when she was young, later becoming a member of Alton 1st Christian Church. She spent much of her time volunteering at the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop and was always active in church and her children’s activities.
Sue is survived by her husband, Claud; three children Farley (Tammy) Roemer of Godfrey, Rebecca Roemer of Vandalia, and Jesse (Cheryl) Roemer of Berryville, AR; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; son Clayton Roemer; two sisters Virginia Smith and Paula Smith.
Visitation will be held from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 10 am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthonys Hospice.
