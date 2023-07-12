Nancy Lawson

Nancy Ann (Gabriel) Lawson, 88, passed away Sunday July 9, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. She was born on March 20, 1935 at the family home in Alton, IL. the daughter of Paul Ernst and Dorothy Susan (Meyer) Gabriel. Nancy was formerly married to Ronald L. Lawson. Nancy owned and Operated Cloverleaf Golf Course for many years. Cloverleaf Golf Course is a 92 year old family business that evolved out of the family dairy farm. Nancy, her sister Susan and her mother Dorothy all played a role in 60 years of owning and operating a successful woman owned business. Nancy graduated from Alton High School and later MacMurray College with a teaching degree. She enjoyed quilting, needlework, crafting and loved attending quilt shows. In Nancy’s younger years she was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed decorating cakes with beautiful flowers for family events. She was a passionate genealogist and collector of everything. Nancy’s keen interest in plants and birds was passed down from her mother Dorothy. An avid golfer, Nancy played for years in the Wood River Women’s Golf Association.
Nancy was deeply loved by her family, employees and golfers (her extended family), and will be greatly missed by all. She was not only a boss/owner but often served as an additional mom, grandmother, friend for all of her employees and golfers. Nancy always knew everyone’s story, what was going on in their life and somehow kept track of all of it; and this is what endeared her to everyone. She is survived by a daughter Linda and son-in-law Darrell Mixon, Granddaughter Alicia Lawson, Grandson Tyler Lawson, Great grandchildren Jalen Spencer, Kelly Wilderness, Charlie Toney, Charles Toney III, Cassius Toney, Cadence Toney, Cain Toney, Khloe Lawson, and Troy Lawson. A son Brian and daughter-in-law Darcy, Grandchildren and spouses Brooke and Clint Frye, Laura Lawson and Annie Meyers, Ryan and Mindy
Lawson and great granddaughter Keira. Sisters Susan and Joanie of Godfrey. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and Cloverleaf family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 10:00 a.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be given to the Alton Museum of History and Art or the Alton Golf Hall of Fame.
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.