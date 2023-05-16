Nancy E. Christen, 79, passed away 2:32 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023 at SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.
Born February 9, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Charles William, Sr. and Lillian (Wyman) Depper.
She had worked as a cosmetologist for 50 years before retiring.
On August 25, 1962 in Edwardsville, she married Samuel E. Christen. He died September 19, 2005.
Surviving are two daughters, Melissa (Pete) Slightom of Medora, Kimberly (Jeff) Henderson of Collinsville; son, Samuel E., II (Laura) Christen of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, John Depper in Tennessee, Ronald Depper of East Alton; and two sisters, June Simon of Grandview, MO, Anita Depper of Wood River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Charles W, Depper, Jr., Jerry Depper, Larry Depper; and three sisters, Rosalie Moore, Peggy Hamby and Rebecca Walker.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Saturday. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.