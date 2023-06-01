Myra Stephens

Myra L. Stephens, 86, formerly of Bethalto, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 27, 2023, at 4:22 pm, in Surprise, AZ. She was born December 29, 1936, in Portageville, MO, the daughter of the late Jesse and Hazel (Pyle) Coleman. Myra married Darrel Stephens in 1954 in New Madrid. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Mrya lived an active life being very athletic in her younger days including softball and bowling leagues. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years within their company business. Mrya and Darrel were always welcoming family into their home and helped many family members jump start their careers. Later in life her desires were to enjoy having her grandchildren and great grandchildren close by.
Myra is survived by her children, Joy Majors, Jeffery Stephens, Melinda Martin, and Tammy Biesk; her brothers Jerry and Dennis Coleman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Myra is preceded in death by her sisters Teresa Coleman and Carolyn Shelton; and her brothers , Robert Coleman, James (Red) Coleman, Orval (Eddie) Coleman, Ronnie Coleman, and Curtis Coleman.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
