JERSEYVILLE - Milton V. "Shorty" Ruyle, 95, died at 4:38 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
Surviving are his wife: Mary Ruyle of Jerseyville
Brother in-law and sister in-law: Dick and Linda Jones of Jerseyville
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of Odd Fellows Service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting full military honors.
Memorials may be given to Jerseyville First United Methodist Church or to Jerseyville I.O.O.F. Lodge #53