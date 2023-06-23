Mildred Grace Prange, 103, died at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. Born September 13, 1919 in DeSoto, MO, she was the daughter of Frederich and Lillian (Bochert) Brown. She married Robert Prange on July 6, 1940 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1982. Mrs. Prange was primarily a homemaker but had taught school for four years at Jennings High School in Jennings, MO. She was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. Surviving are three daughters, Elise Durham, Barbara Ann Huddleston (Charles), and Marilyn Sue Sylvester (Roger), three sons, Louis Gordon Prange, Robert Lee Prange (Cathy), and Frederick William Prange (Michelle) and her nephew and godson, Kenneth Gummels. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Gummels. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend John Jaffry will officiate. Burial will be private at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice Care or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
