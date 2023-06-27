Michelle Lee Perica, 52, of Peoria, Illinois passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home with her family by her side.
Michelle was born in Alton, Illinois on November 13, 1970, to Marion and Kathleen Perica. She attended St. Matthew’s Catholic Grade School, Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.
Michelle was a member of the Alton Colonial Fife and Drum Corps and a gifted fife player. She travelled with the organization performing at the Indy 500, Colonial Williamsburg, many festivals and even had the opportunity to play for the Ambassador to Canada and President Ronald Reagan. Michelle loved music, singing and was influential in getting 3 of her sisters to join the Fife & Drum Corps.
Michelle was a devout Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann’s in Peoria. Michelle lived with mental illness for most of her life. Although she struggled with her illness, she prayed daily and kept her faith in God. She was able to live independently for the past eight years with the support of her care team. A special thank you to the staff at the ACT program, Brighter Days Ahead and the faith communities of Peoria.
She was recently diagnosed with a rare cancer in December of 2022. As her health declined, she was able to reach out to the church and receive the sacraments of Holy Communion, Confession, Anointing of the Sick and the Apostolic Blessing. Thank you to Father Jeremy Freehill and the OSF Hospice House staff and clergy for compassionate care during her illness.
Michelle is survived by her parents, her sisters Jennifer and (Todd) Russell, Amy and (Len) Madalon, Stephanie and (Dan) Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Perica along with six nieces and nephews: Lenny, John and Andrew Madalon and Katherine, Daniel and Mary Fitzgerald along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation begins at 1:30 PM followed by a Memorial Mass at 3:00 pm on Friday June 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. At a later date, a private burial with immediate family will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Catholic School.