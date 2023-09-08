Michael S. Wahl, 78, of Bethalto and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born December 15, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Robert and Jean (Westline) Wahl. Michael retired from Laclede Steel in Alton after many years of dedicated service as an accountant. He resided at Villa Rose in Bethalto and truly enjoyed many great times, activities and friendships with the residents and staff during his 13+ years there. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Todd Kershaw of Glen Carbon; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kerri Wahl of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Ashlee Varble of Glen Carbon, Jacob Wahl of Edwardsville and Myles Wahl of Edwardsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and JoAnn Wahl of Arkansas; his many friends at Villa Rose; other extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Villa Rose for the 13 wonderful years that Michael lived there.
Memorials may be made to Villa Rose for the Resident Activities department which Michael cherished.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com