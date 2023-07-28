Michael Anthony Urioste Jr, 41, of Glen Carbon, IL and formerly of Gadsden, AL, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Wed. July 26, 2023 at his home.
He was born Mar. 31, 1982 in Granite City, IL to Carrie Caton of Glen Carbon and the late Michael Anthony Urioste Sr.
Michael had owned and operated Alabama Scrap & Salvage in Gadsden, AL. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 2000 and later attended and graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son: Tucker Shockley of AL; aunts: Coleen (Craig Eden) Bernhardt of Moro, IL, Barb (Don) Walton of Birmingham, AL, Chris Dallas of Granite City and Felicia Urioste of Granite City; uncles: Jeffrey (LiJing) Urioste of Granite City and Dr. James (Jan) Bresnahan of Lawrence, KS; paternal grandfather: Felix Urioste of Madison, IL; dear friends: Nicholas Terry, Chris Cottone and James DeMoulin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Les & Marilyn Caton; paternal grandmother: Mary Urioste; and an uncle: Mark Urioste.
The family will hold a celebration of Michael’s life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Mid-America Transplant Services.
