Michael T. Connolly, 69, passed away at 7:07 pm on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.
He was born on January 6, 1954 in Carrollton, IL to Paul & Madeline (Watts) Connolly.
He married Sharon Bouillon on September 5, 1981 in Jerseyville. She survives.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and Alton Knights of Columbus. He was employed by Morrissey Construction.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Michael is survived by four sons, Gary Connolly, Chad Connolly, Tony Greene and Brady Greene; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites were accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Interment was held at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.
