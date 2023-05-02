Michael Shueman

Michael Scott Shueman, 57, passed away 4:51 am, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born June 11, 1965 in Columbus, GA, he was the son of Michael and Kay F. (Chester) Shueman.
He married Elizabeth Parsons on April 24, 2004 in New Mexico. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Angela Grebenick; step-daughters, Mariah Martinez, Kasandra Maes; five grandchildren, Johnny Shueman, Deven Grebenick, Claudia Grebenick. Mark Grebenick, Madialena Martinez; brothers, Richard Shueman, Chris Shueman; sisters, Michelle Shueman, his twin, Pamela Weber, Connie Shueman Langley, Sherri Shueman Arleano, Tammy Horwich and Debbie McGrowtha Minnick, and Nicki Valdez.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 12-5 pm, Sunday, April 7 at the South Roxana Dad's Club.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.