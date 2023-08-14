Michael Rhodes

Michael A. Rhodes, 63, of East Alton passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Alton. He was born March 27, 1960 in Alton to Gene and Darlene (Coffman) Rhodes currently of East Alton.
He married Karen Miller September 20, 1986 in East Alton. He worked as a security manager for Target for 23 years before taking the position of Maintenance Supervisor for Skyline Apts. Michael volunteered as a Firefighter for East Alton for 13 years. In his free time he enjoyed camping and woodworking.
Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, Karen Rhodes of East Alton; son, Christopher Rhodes of East Alton; brother, Randall (Diana) Rhodes of Jackson, MO and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Memorials can be made to Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL 62035 or at www.hoperescues.org Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.