Michael W. Rebstock, 63, of Cardwell, Missouri and formerly of Mitchell, Illinois passed away at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
He was born August 4, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Joe Dick Rebstock and the late Vernie Mae (Gage) Gorsuch.
Michael married the love of his life, Julia Louise (Skiles) Bridgett Rebstock on June 27, 1998 in Mitchell, Illinois and she passed away on September 15, 1998 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. From these dark days in his life, he has cherished the color of pink in her memory and was a true supporter of breast cancer awareness.
He retired from Prime Trucking in St. Louis after over 20 years as a CDL Instructor and truck driver with a perfect record of safe driving and transport.
He was an avid wrestling fan, loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, enjoyed watching old Western movies and was a big fan of John Wayne. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by three sons, Jeremy (Francesca OwensA) Rebstock of Paragould, Arkansas, Michael (Ariel) Rebstock of Cottageville, West Virginia and Larry Bridgett of Pennsylvania; a daughter, Angela (Larry Hill II) Bridgett of Granite City; ten grandchildren, Ethan, Brodey, Kailyn, Serenity, Graciebelle, Alvin-Scott, Alexander, Rowan, Anton and Michael; four sisters, Brenda DeClue of Cardwell, Missouri, Billie Jean Huggins of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Doris Ann Feeney of Park Hills, Missouri and Vicky Rebstock of Fredericktown, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Rebstock and Dickie Joe Rebstock and a sister, Patricia Rebstock.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer and can be made online at www.komen.org or accepted at the funeral chapel.