Michael Munoz

Michael A. Munoz, age 68, of Mascoutah, born July 8, 1954 in Granite City, Ill., passed away Monday night, May 29, 2023 at his home, with his family at his side.
Michael grew up in Granite City, and had a long career with General Motors, retiring in 2020. He enjoyed playing the guitar, visiting Branson, and fishing at Nashville City Lake. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Michael attended Calvary Church in O&amp;#039;Fallon.
Survivors include his wife Sharon &amp;quot;Kaye&amp;quot; Munoz, nee Gosha; daughter Jennifer (Timothy) Stone; son Michael A. (Vickie) Munoz, Jr., granddaughters McKayla and Bethany Stone; sisters Karen Glosick and Cathy Miller; brothers Alfonso (Joyce) Munoz, Jr., and David (Kathy) Munoz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alfonso and Esther, nee Sullivan, Munoz.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O’Fallon, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Funeral Service will begin at 10 am, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Calvary Church, 613 S. Walnut St., O’Fallon, Ill., with Pastor Chad Townsley officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Collinsville, Ill.