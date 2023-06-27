JERSEYVILLE - Michael Joseph Smith, 75, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mercy Hospital South in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Surviving are his wife: Theresa Smith of Jerseyville
4 Children:
Christopher Smith (companion - Stephanie Lora) of Jerseyville
Charles Smith of Jerseyville
Katie (Chris) Sievers of Jerseyville
Kristy (companion - Sean Donohue) of Troy, IL
Six grandchildren
2 sisters:
Sandy (Gale) Tiller of Alton
Denise (Ron) Floyd of Elsah
Brother:
Joseph (Amy) Smith of Godfrey
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to: Tri County Honor Guard or to Fischer House, in care of the funeral home.