Michael Choat

Michael Joseph Choat, 65, was called home by The Lord at 5:48 a.m., July 8, 2023 at Robings Manor in Brighton, with his family at his side.
Born Dec. 7, 1957 in Wood River, he was the son of Bill and Clara Jean (Hodge) Choat.
When growing up, he attended Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Mike graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1976 and worked for Simpson’s Auto Service and Alton Steel. He was mechanically inclined and an all-around handyman. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, World of Outlaw Sprints and USAC Sprints and midgets racing.
Survivors include his son, Sean (Chrystal) Choat of Brighton; grandchildren Hannah, Samantha and Preston Brockwell; his mother, Clara Jean Choat of Cottage Hills; sisters Renee Choat of Cottage Hills, Katie Taylor of Bethalto, and Carol Monical of Cottage Hills; nephews, their spouses and children, Jake (Heather) Taylor (Skyler and Gavin Whitlock and Jackson Taylor), and Luke (Ena) Taylor (Matthew and Mackenzy); aunts and many cousins; and his former wives, Malinda Wright and Jean Choat.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Choat; paternal grandparents, Les and Mildred Choat; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Clara Hodge; and brothers-in-law, Jay Taylor and Kent Monical.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until Dr. Ken Rutherford officiates services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Cottage Hills Baptist Church.
