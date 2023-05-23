Michael “Mike” Eugene Burns, 70, of Wood River, passed away at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, with his family by his side.
Mike was born on January 8, 1953 in Alton. He was a son of the late Albert Leo and Jessie Louise (Moore) Burns.
Mike and the former Connie Lee Cope were married on December 4, 1987 in Madison, County. She survives.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mike worked as a Tankerman for the Apex Oil Company in Granite City. retiring after 42 years of service.
Mike was a Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. He liked listening to the radio and K-SHE was his choice station.
Along with his wife Connie, survivors include one daughter, Amy Doss of Marion; two sons, Nathan and Tina Cope of Wood River, Jason and Elaine Burns of Ballwin, MO; 8 grandchildren, Jonathan Wagner, Elijah Doss, River Doss, Camden Doss, all of Marion, Benjamin Cope of Highland, Emma Cope of Wood River, Halie Milan, Michael Burns both of Ballwin, MO; one great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Linda Allsman of East Alton.
Beside his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Henrion, Marie Baze; one brother, Edward Burns
A celebration of life for Mike will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Tuesday. May 23, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Bryan Outhouse officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be given to that of one’s choice.