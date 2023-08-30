Michael Beiermann

Michael J. Beiermann, 62, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
He was born on August 14, 1960 in Alton, Illinois to the late Maurice and Eleanor (Bertman) Beiermann.
Michael grew up in Jerseyville, Illinois. In 1992, he moved to Houston, Texas for management career opportunities. Throughout the following 30 years, he held various leadership roles in retail and restaurant industries.
Mike was known for his sense of humor, and his ability to make people smile and laugh. He had a passion for playing golf, and lots of love for his only daughter, Ashley and his dog, Hershey. He enjoyed creating personable connections with everyone he met. His devotion towards his work life, including his second family at Chuck E. Cheese, was impeccable. Mike will be missed by many.
Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Beiermann; a sister, Jane Kuhle of St. Charles, Missouri; two brothers and a sister in-law, Don and Sheila Beiermann of Godfrey and Frank Fulkerson of Macomb; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Beiermann; a brother in-law, Gary Kuhle and a sister in-law, Judy Fulkerson.
A service to celebrate Michael’s life was held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Texas.
Locally, a Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Inurnment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, in care of the funeral home.
