Merle Wanick

Merle Duane Wanick, 58, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at his home.
Born Dec. 26, 1964 in Alton, he was the son of Merle J. Wanick and Carol Nadine (Mulligan) Lyerla-Wanick.
He married Nellie Smith Oct. 22, 2011 in Brighton. She survives.
Duane worked for 26 years as a contractor and X-ray tech for TEAM Industrial at Shell Oil. He was an accomplished bowler, owning several rings earned for perfect games, near perfect games, and high score series. He was inducted into the St. Louis Bowling Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cathleigh Johnson; two sisters, Pamela (Jeff) Hamlin and Tina (Rusty) Stiverson; a stepbrother, Jeffrey Orr; his father, Merle J. Wanick; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Lyerla-Wanick.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the near future.
