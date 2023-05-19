MaryEmily Slate, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Granite City, died Tuesday, May 16, at home
following a long illness, surrounded by her family. She was 58.
MaryEmily was born May 27, 1964 in Granite City. She was a retired executive vice president
with Nucor Corporation. She worked in the steel industry for more than 30 years, starting as a
receptionist and file clerk, and then, with the leadership and guidance of several important
mentors, working her way up through sales and eventually management.
Her career led her to reside in Dyersburg, TN., Decatur, AL, and Sennett, NY before settling in
Charlotte.
She was a strong Christian woman and considered the thousands of lives she touched through
her work as her mission field.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her mother, Rosemary Wilson of Maryville, IL; three
children, Nathan (Francine) Slate of Huntsville, AL, Chris (Meaghen) Slate of Haines City, FL,
and Rebecca (Steve) Hartnett of Pineville, NC; three grandsons; one great-granddaughter; a
sister, Carolyn (Bill) Janssen of Dittmer, MO; and two brothers, Rob (Linda) Wilson of
Alamogordo, NM, and Eric (Cheryl) Wilson of Carrolton, KY.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emory Wilson, and a brother, Emory Wilson Jr.
Visitation is at 5 p.m. Monday at Irwin Chapel Glen Carbon, followed by a memorial service at 6
p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.