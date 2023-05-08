Mary Helen Rodriquez, 75, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born June 24, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of John Butler and Helen L. (Sharp) Fearno.
She is survived by two sons, Scottie (Tina) Clover of South Roxana, Chad Lee Clover of O'Fallon, IL; daughter, Leann Vaughn of Granite City; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Ray (Shari) Butler of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.