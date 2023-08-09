Mary Margaret Nonn, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born July 8, 1934, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Clarence Henry and Mary Ann (Nicol) Nonn. Mary had retired as a Judicial Secretary at the East St. Louis Federal Courthouse after over 25 years of dedicated and faithful service working for Judge William Beatty. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and was a loyal supporter and worker with Catholic Charities of Madison County. She cherished her family and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved her poodles and enjoyed watching classic movies, listening to classic music and always had to have her coffee or a Coke. She is survived by a brother, Russ Nonn of Troy; a sister, Norma Martinelli of St. Louis; nieces and nephews, David P. and Kendra Nonn of Troy, Kathy and Mark Ringering of Worden and John and Nicole Nonn of St. Jacob; great nieces and great nephews, Christopher and Whitney Nonn, Joshua and Lori Pochek, Jakob and Brittany Pockek, Max Ringering, Kennedy Nonn, Mary Sophia Nonn, Avery Nonn, Henry Nonn, Brody Nonn and Blake Nonn; great-great nieces and great-great nephews, Judd Nonn, Nori Nonn, Aubriella Quigley, Kinsleigh Pochek, Ryelynne Pochek, Hanna Forsting and Carson Forsting; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 12:00 noon with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Madison County and may be made online at www.cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate or accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker may veto Ameren bill
- New Illinois law assists grandparents who are raising children
- New law allows some felons to serve as executors
- Former Alton union boss sentenced for embezzling
- Endangered lake sturgeon being reintroduced to Illinois waters
- Godfrey Restaurant closes suddenly
- Retired school administrator Don Stuckey dies
- AMH ranked among "America’s Best"
- Prison worker charged with sexual misconduct
- Two children shot and killed Monday