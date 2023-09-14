Mary Merkle

Mary E. Merkle, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
She was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Mary (nee Gillespey) Thornton.
On Wednesday, August 27, 1997, she married Laverne A. Merkle at Winnett, Montana, who survives.
She was a member of Welsh Corgi Dog Club.
She was born at St. Joseph Hospital, Alton, IL and graduated from Alton High School in 1969. She attended a trade school in Kansas City for information technology "IT". She worked for Coca Cola, St. Louis, for 3 years; Cargill; Airco; Conagra; Greenville Springs; B-Line in Highland for 10 plus years and retired from G & S Freight, Highland. She enjoyed cross stitch; writing poems, poetry and stories; collected thimbles and unicorns; St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and had been in a bowling league in Highland.
Survivors include:
Husband - Laverne A. "Bernie" Merkle, Highland, IL
Step Son - Bryan A. (Janae L.) Merkle, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Carissa R. Merkle, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Haley A. Merkle, Highland, IL
Sister - Virginia L. "Gin" Stewart, Reeseville, WI.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Oscar H. Thornton
Mother - Mary A. Thornton (nee Gillespey)
Brother - Donald E. Thornton - Infant.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Humane Society - Highland.