Mary Lou Baker, 78, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was born on March 26, 1945 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Cummings) Maltimore.
She married John Baker III on August 2, 1963 and together they were blessed with two children and sixty years of marriage.
Mary Lou enjoyed her many cats and two dogs, spending time with her friends and reading, but it was the time spent with her two grandsons, Nick and Josh Powell, and her great grandson, Oaklin Powell, that she treasured most of all.
Surviving are her husband, John Baker III; a son, John Baker IV (Taunya, Derek and Shay McGowen); a daughter and son in-law, Tammy and Rick Powell and their two sons, Nick (Courtney) Powell and Josh Powell; a great grandson, Oaklyn Powell; her twin sister, Carrie Stephens; sister, Linda Maltimore; sister in-law, Barbara Maltimore; along with many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father in-law and mother in-law, John and Vivian Baker II; a sister, Joann Maltimore; three brothers, Gilbert Maltimore, Howard “Bud” Maltimore and Larry Maltimore; a sister in-law, Mary Maltimore; as well as a nephew, Joe Maltimore.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Otterville Baptist Church in Otterville, with Rev. Sonny Renken officiating.
Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Per her wishes, memorials may be given to 5A’s Animal Shelter in Godfrey, in care of the funeral home.
Mary Lou will be sadly missed.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com