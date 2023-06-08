Mary Imogene "Jean" Young Meehan, 95, passed away 10:50 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her residence.
Born November 18, 1927 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Thomas Arleigh and Alice (Fitzgerald) Johnston.
Jean had worked as a payroll clerk for eight years then Foreign Language Department Secretary for an additional eight years at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before retiring in 1988. She then worked in the office at Alton Square Mall for another two years. During that time, she and her husband, Edward, co-owned "Edward Meehan and Sons", a bonsai tool firm, and attended various international bonsai conventions until they sold the business in 2004. Jean also was a longtime volunteer for the Arthritis Foundation in Alton; and had been a member of the Wood River Eagles and Wood River Moose.
In 1948 she married Henry Young. Then in 1979, she married Edward M. Meehan. Both preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Philip Young of Alton, Catherine (Michael) Heaberlin of Cheyenne, WY, Carol Young of Chicago, James (Janet) Young of Hartford, Rose Young of Wood River, Kathryn (Warren) Holm of Cincinnati, OH, Sue Ann Meehan of St. Louis, Christopher Meehan of South Bend, IN and Michael Meehan (Robert McMurphy) of South Bend, IN.; 10 grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Blank, Sarah (Adam) Felling, Jeanette McElroy, Christopher and Renee' Young, Alanna Barrie, Andrew and Rhonda Young, Danielle and Colby Nogaard; six great grandchildren, Anthony Barrie, Stephanie and Jason Kinner, Colin and Charlotte Young, Jacob Nogaard; and a great-great grandchild, Jacoby Kinner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, David Young; daughter, Pam Young; and two brothers, Donald and Norman Johnston.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Saturday, June 10 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Ben Unachukwa will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.