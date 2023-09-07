Mary Jane Hale, 92, passed away peacefully August 31, 2023 at her home with family at her bedside.
Born June 6, 1931 in Christopher, IL, she was a daughter of Daniel Graham and Martha (Sala) Robison.
She married James V. Hale May 28, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2003.
A lifetime Lutheran, she was a member of the former Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She was a wonderful singer as well.
Survivors include a son: Bobby Joe (Marcia) Dawson of Batchtown, IL; two daughters: Sue (Dennis) Bottoms of Peace Valley, MO and Marti (Jeff) Cole of O’Brien, FL; four granddaughters, Michelle (Tom Shaw) Dawson, Kam (Greg) Gilleland, Brie (Shane) Walters and Heather Cole; 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Snider.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Her great grandson Austyn Kunz will officiate.
