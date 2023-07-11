Mary Annice Jakich, 64, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born June 5, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Thomas Stewart and the late Betty (Boyer) Goodman. She married Michael J. Jakich on July 23, 1976, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on June 5, 1996. Mary had worked as a registered nurse for several years at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City, Missouri. She dedicated and enjoyed many years of her life caring and tending for others. She cherished her grandkids and enjoyed taking many trips on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lynn and Justin Westhoff of Millstadt; three grandchildren, Shannon, Gwendolyn and John Westhoff of Millstadt; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Michael Stewart of Granite City, Thomas and Cindy Stewart of Imperial, Missouri and David and Cindy Stewart of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister-in-law, Janet Gann of Granite City; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Jakich.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com