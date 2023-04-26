Mary Elizabeth Jackson Henson, 86, of Granite City, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born March 3, 1937, in Elsinore, Missouri, a daughter of the late Claude and Hattie (Dunlap) Epperson. She married Neal Arnold Jackson in 1955 and he passed away in September 1986. She later married Dale Harold Henson on December 30, 2000, at Calvary Life Church in Granite City and he survives. Mary had served as a custodian of Calvary Life Church with 30 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and bus driver and worker. She had also served as an Avon and Home Interiors representative for many years and enjoyed volunteering during the elections. She was known for her great cooking, loved her days of gardening, canning and taking care of her home and family. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friends to many. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandy and Rondel Lance of Hamilton, Ohio and Cathie Ottinger of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Laura B. Jackson of Brighton, Tennessee; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Lance Reynolds of New Douglas; a step-son, Kenny Henson of Collinsville; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Jason, Josh, Cindy, David, Ben, Jessica, Nick and Matthew; eleven great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her first husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Ottinger and five brothers, Glen, Eugene, Howard, Harold and Jim Epperson. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
