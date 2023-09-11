Mary Gibbons

Mary Ellen Gibbons, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
She was born on September 8, 1932 in Winters, Texas, the daughter of the late Caleb and Lottie (Maples) Carman.
When Mary was eleven years old, her fathers job with the railroad moved her family to Tucson, Arizona.
In the fall of 1948, Mary met J.B. Gibbons, who was from Harrisburg, Illinois, rural Saline County. J.B. was in the Army-Air Corp. stationed at Davis-Monthon Air Field. After a brief courtship, they were married in November of 1948. J.B. and Mary had five children during their 21 1/2 years of marriage. Donald "Don", Vickie, Preston, Pamela "Pam", and Rodney. J.B. and Mary divorced on May 11, 1970, but remained very close friends.
In 1975, Mary started her own catering company, and had a very successful business throughout the metro area until 1982. Mary retired from the Alton State Hospital in 1995 after nearly 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 in Cottage Hills, Illinois.
She is survived by her three remaining children, Vickie Fortner, Preston Gibbons, and Rodney Gibbons, all three of Bethalto; her grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins in Texas.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas "Tom" Carman; ex-husband, J.B.; a son Don 1949-2008; a daughter, Pam 1962-2016; a grandson, Jason Gibbons; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Hamilton) Gibbons; and a son-in-law, Steve Fortner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, form 10:30 am until time of services at 11:30 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Private burial services will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, where she will be laid to rest between her mom, Lottie, and her son, Don.
In lieu of flowers, the family invited you to make a donation to the Alton Salvation Army, 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL, 62002.
