Mary Geraldine “Gerry” (Hoefert) Mitchell, 90, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois, died at 2:15 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born on February 9, 1933 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Taphorn) Hoefert. She married Dr. Michael F. Mitchell on December 31, 1955 in Alton. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1984.
Gerry graduated from Marquette High School in 1951, and received her BA in music from Maryville College in 1955. She briefly worked at Emerson Electric in St. Louis before her marriage. She was a talented soprano and pianist, who transferred her love of music to all of her children. In particular, she loved singing opera. She was also a voracious reader, and a sharp bridge player up until her death. She was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, where she sang with the choir. As a mother, she was committed to her children and their education, and encouraged them to seek their dreams.
Surviving are three daughters, Maura Wuellner (Augie) of Godfrey, Dr. Sheila Mitchell (Dr. Clair Morud) of Ashland, WI, and Marian Dreyer (Daniel) of Tulsa, OK; seven grandchildren, Leigh Hunt (Brandon) of Tulsa, OK, Mitch Wuellner (fiancé Molly McMillin) of Fairview Heights, Eric Morud of Reykjavik, Iceland, Sonya Morud of Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Matthew Dreyer (Dr. Genna Ille) of Yonkers, NY, Andrew Dreyer of Tulsa, OK, and Stephen Dreyer of Tulsa, OK; one great grandson, Harrison Hunt, and a sister-in-law, Voni Hoefert of Godfrey. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Matthew and Michael Mitchell, two brothers and a sister-in-law, Harold and Sally Hoefert and John Hoefert.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Marquette High School, and the American Heart Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com