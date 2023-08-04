Mary F. Flannery, 90, of Rush City, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
She was born on August 13, 1932, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of Chester E. and Frances (Gowins) Lane. She married James "Jim" Flannery on November 28, 1981. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1999.
Mary worked as a CNA before her retirement in 2000. She is a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton. Mary grew up in Carpenter, IL. She loved nursing and the nuns from Ursuline Convent. Mary lived at Hillcrest Retirement Community, Evergreen at Alton Memorial Hospital, and Rushseba Silver Creek Senior Communtiy in Rush City, MN. where she made many friends. She also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing at Coffeen Lake, as well as riding motorcycles, and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Tim) Lundblad, Neil (Rose) Osagma, Ann (Gary) Ballesteros, and Theresa (Chuck) Short; siblings, Paul (Barbara) Lane, and Edie Georgewitz; a sister-in-law, Lexie Lane; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her children, Karen Taylor and Kenny FLannery; and her siblings, Esther Lane, David Lane, Norman Lane, and Lawrence (Rosemary) Lane; and a brother-in-law, Roger Georgeowitz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church and/or Zion Lutheran Church.
