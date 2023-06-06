Mary L. Cann left this world to meet her King on June 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on the banks of the Mississippi river to Mildred (Medlock) & Kit Jones. Upon her birth, Her father remarked that “ she wasn’t no bigger than a (Skeeter) “. That would be a mosquito to those born in the North. The affectionate nickname has followed throughout her lifetime.
Mary was raised in Charleston, Mo., along with her 11 siblings. She married Robert L. Cann in 1954 and had 5 Children. Donna Kleier, Robert “Dwayne” (Denise) Cann, Dennis (Dawn) Cann, Judy Cann ( Dale Wimberly), and Bryan (Tammy) Cann all from Granite City ,13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a sister, Betty Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dwayne Cann, two grandchildren, Jennifer Wood, and Jonathan Spratt, two great-grandchildren, Brittney and Kayla Powers, four brothers, and six sisters.
Mary was beloved by many and always a woman of a strong faith. She enjoyed working in the family business, having fun, and being surrounded by family.
She will be missed by all and cherished in Heaven forever!
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life are being made. We invite all of our family and friends to join us to celebrate and remember this amazing woman at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Disable American Veterans, 3400 Century Dr. in Granite City. IL. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Flowers may be delivered to the Disable American Veterans after 3:00 p.m. on June 23, 2023. Memorials can be made to church of the Donor’s Choice.