Mary Bryant, 72, died at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1950 in Cape Girardeau, MO the daughter of the late Glen and Betty (Wilson) Kinder. She was a caregiver for many years. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, Nascar racing and gardening. Surviving are three sons, Michael Bryant (Lindsay) of Wood River, Bobby Bryant of Wood River and Scott Bryant (Trish) of Eldred, IL, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Ronald Kinder (Linda) of Bloomington, IL, Beryl Kinder (Tanya) of Bethalto and two sisters, Judy Strain (Ed) of Godfrey and Cheryl Hering (John) of Missouri. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The burial will be at Wanda Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell Achievement & Resource Center. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
