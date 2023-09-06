Mary Barks

Mary Louise Barks, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at DePaul Hospital with her family by her side. Mary now has gained her wings and made it to the gates of Heaven. She was born on March 11, 1940 in Piasa, IL the daughter of William and Ruth (Mellenthin) Caffery. Mary married Clifford "Cliff" Barks in Charlotte, NC February 14, 1992. Mary was a steadfast member of the 1st Baptist Church of Brighton where her unwavering faith and warm spirit touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. Mary's faith was not confined to the walls of a church but extended to every aspect of her life. To know Mary was to be loved by her. Her heart was boundless, and her generosity and kindness knew no bounds. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel valued and cherished, and her warm smile could brighten even the darkest days. She leaves behind a multitude of friends and loved ones who will forever carry the memory of her unwavering love and affection in their hearts. Family was at the center of Mary's life. She reveled in spending quality time with her loved ones. Mary was an avid Cardinals Baseball fan, and her dedication to her team was unwavering; and she never missed a game. Mary also enjoyed fishing and reading her bible. Mary, to her grandchildren, was a direct connect to God. She is survived by her children, Gary Cato of Wood River, IL, Rick Cato (Kimberly) of Granite City, IL, Jennifer Yandle (Scott) of Oak Island, NC, Susan Austin of East Alton, IL, and Brenda Hammond of Bethalto, IL, Deanna Taylor of Charlotte, NC, Kevin Barks of Charlotte, NC, Arden Desha Tomosky of Charlotte, NC; a brother, James Caffery (Patsy) of Godfrey, IL; grandchildren, Casey Cato (Brandy), Stacey Roach, Samantha Cato, Tyler Bryant (Aerial), Megan Cato, David Cato, Courtney Allen (Robbie), CJ Garcia, Maxwell McCorkle, Arica Cain, Philip Cain, and Chelsea Bank; great grandchildren, Tyler Cato, Dayton Grizzle, Donavan Herrin, Jordan Roach, Jaylin Roach, Austin Wilburn, Kaitlynn Cato, Kamrynn Cato, Jessica Ferris, Delta Cato, Riley Allen, Ethan Allen, Kaia Bryant, Haylee Cain, Hayden Cain, Logan Cain, Jesse Cain, and Kayleigh Cain; a great-great grandchild, Daxton Cato; and life-long friend Joan Cato.
