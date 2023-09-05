Marvin Matlack

Marvin Leroy Matlack, 89, of Shipman, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born January 23, 1934, in Shipman, to the late Charles and Norene (Deahl) Matlack.
Having celebrated 70 years of marriage, Marvin will be missed by his wife, Alice, whom he married on July 18, 1953, in Corinth, MS.
Prior to retirement, Marvin worked for Owens Illinois as a journeyman machinist, while also working the farm he and his wife owned. His family will remember his brilliance for inventing different things, especially children’s toys, which he secured two patents for. He was a member of Tri-County Rod & Gun Club.
In addition to his wife, survivors include: his children, Linda (Dr. Richard) Fellars, of Phoenix, AZ, Kisoe Korte of Brighton, Marvin (Karen) Matlack, Jr. of Alton; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Watrous, Amy (John) Looney, Karis (Mike) Johnson, Anna (Andrew) Malerba, Garry (Heather) Korte, Josh Matlack, Trenton Matlack, Sara Matlack, Alisha (JJ) Wiscombe; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sisters, Dolores (Jim) Wells, Marilyn Stern, Janice Bagwell; brother, Charles (Judy) Matlack, Jr.; and daughter in law, Brenda Matlack Litchfield.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Matlack; and brother, Vernon (Edna Mae) Matlack.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
