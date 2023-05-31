Martin Nicholas Peters, 95, passed away 2:32 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at BJC Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.
Born September 14, 1927 in Wood River, he was the son of Andy J. and Anna D. (Wahl) Peters.
A World War II, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he was employed as a supervisor for AMOCO and Tuloma Gas Products. He enjoyed gardening, square dancing and traveling.
On October 29, 1949 in Alton, he married Lorraine Ellis. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Linda (John) Dunlap of Silverthorne, CO; a granddaughter, Kristie (Jason) Shelby; and three great grandchildren, Beckham, Bodi and Boone Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Peters; and a sister, Catherine Smith.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm, Friday, June 2 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Angels Parish, where he had been a member.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.