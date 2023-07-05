Martha “Dolly” Wahlstrom, 94, died at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born March 6, 1929 in Boaz, KY the daughter of the late Edwin and Effie (Marshall) Curtis. Dolly was a member of the original Godfry Methodist Church where she served on multiple committees. She worked at the USO when her husband was in the service. She was known as “Camping Grandma” and “Butterfly Grandma” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dolly was a wife, mother, grandma and great grandma and was loved by all. On May 26, 1949 in Alton, she married Leslie “Dale” Wahlstrom, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. Surviving are one daughter, Janet Sherrill of New Palestine, Indiana, one son Ken Wahlstrom of Bethalto, IL, five grandchildren, Sarah Denu (Jason), Katie Bass, Shelly Parker (Brent), Jeff Davis (Jamie) and Jeremy Davis (Megan), nine great grandchildren and one son in law, Dale Long. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Long, two sons in law, John Davis and Larry Sherrill and three brothers, Edwin Curtis Jr., Robert Curtis and Jerry Curtis. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
