Martha Louise Simpson, 93, of Granite City passed away August 14, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1930 in Granite City to Winifrey and Susan (Gano) Shane. She retired from Lantern Corporation after 25 years of service. Martha was past president of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary 1126 in Granite City and an active member of the Amvets Post 204 Ladies Auxiliary in Madison. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and flowers.
She survived by her son, Michael (Kathy) Simpson of Madison; brothers, Charles (Frances) Shane of Alton, Bill Shane of Ontario, Canada, Bob Shane of Missouri and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Margaret Rose Shane and brothers, Thomas, Joseph and Jim Shane.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.