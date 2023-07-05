Martha J. Reese, 37, died at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at her residence. She was born October 26, 1985 in Alton, the daughter of Mary J. Bott and the late Clyde Swarringin, Jr. She enjoyed taking photos and worked as a photographer for many years. Martha enjoyed listening to music, especially old albums and Michael Jackson. On October 18, 2008 in Brighton, IL she married Todd Reese, and he survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Maliah Maple, Allisynn Reese, Annabelle Reese and Emmie Reese, four sisters, Kathy Kadell, Haley Benedict, Sherry Weston and Carrie Weston and her in-laws, Tim and Tammy Reese. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Luriel Bott, one sister, Mary Swarringin and one brother, Clyde Swarringin III. A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Memorials may be made to The Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.
