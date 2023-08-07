Martha Reed

Martha Lee (Shackelford) Reed, 96, passed away at 11:55 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at her home at Jerseyville Estates.
She was born on June 25, 1927 in Bluffdale Township, Greene County, Illinois, the only child born to the late Paul and Thelma (House) Shackelford.
Martha graduated from Alton Senior High School and went on to attend McKendree College in Lebanon, Illinois.
She was employed for many years as an educator with Jersey Community Unit School District #100, teaching at Delhi Elementary, Grafton Elementary and West Elementary schools throughout her career.
Martha married Lloyd Edward Dehner Sr., and together they were the parents of three sons, Lloyd E. “Bud” Dehner Jr. of Mansfield, Missouri, Jeff Dehner of Seymour, Missouri and Paul “Benji” Dehner and his wife, Cristal, of Jerseyville.
She later married John Edwin Reed on April 4, 1981 at the First United Methodist Church in Canton, and together their marriage was blessed with forty years, prior to his death on July 31, 2021.
In addition to her three sons, Martha is survived by a step-son and his wife, Thomas and Teresa Reed of Monticello; five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; as well as a step-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Jeffrey Ott will officiate.
Burial will follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Memorials may be given to Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church, where Martha was a longtime and faithful member.
