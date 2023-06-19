Martha A. “Marty” Gaddy, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born November 5, 1953, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Raymond Lane and the late Joanne (Marshall) Ringhardt. She married the love of her life, Russell J. Gaddy on November 15, 1969, at Sacred Heart Polish National Catholic Church in Madison and he survives. Marty decided in 2000 that it was time to become full time MeeMee to her cherished grandchildren and retired from Shop and Save in Granite City after 17 years of dedicated service as a checker and office worker. She was a proud member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local #655 and had served several years for her co-workers as a shop steward. Marty was a cherished, loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother that truly loved her family and the special memories made throughout her life. She loved animals and had many beloved fur babies throughout the years. In addition to her family and dogs, she had many loves and hobbies. She enjoyed her flowers, ferns and tending to her yard, loved nature, watching birds, camping or taking in the fresh air of the mountains or on the beach. She had a love for music, enjoyed dancing, her trips to the casinos, a nice get away to Vegas or a family vacation. In addition to her beloved husband of over 53 years, she is survived by two daughters, Teia Mertz and special friend, John Fear of Granite City and Holly and husband, Michael Rongey of Aviston, Illinois; a son, Russell Gaddy and special friend, Nancy Hislope of Granite City; four granddaughters, Kylee and husband, Tim Cochran, Karlee Rongey and fiancé, Quinn McCoy, Miranda Mertz and Haley Mertz; three sisters, Marsha Wirtz of Billings, Missouri, Allison Timko of Granite City and Yvonne Timpko of Kansas; a brother, Jerry and wife, Joy Lane of Granite City; half-sister, Janet Lane of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith of Granite City; special family friends, Nancy, Sandy and Randy; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Annie and husband, Vince Gaddy and a brother-in-law, Pete Wirtz.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Animal Protection Association or to the Treehouse Wildlife Center. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com