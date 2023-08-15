Dolores Schott, 90, died at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 17, 1932 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Drummond) Schumacher. She retired as a bookkeeper for Hal-Bern Auto Supply Inc. On February 7, 1953 she married Bernard Ross Schott in Alton. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2004. Surviving is a daughter, Holly Schott of Godfrey, two sons, Byron Schott of Godfrey and Matthew Schott (Connie) of Godfrey, two grandchildren, Tyler Schott and Kelsey Schott, and two sisters, Shirley Schumacher of Alton and Letitia Schumacker of Alton. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Howard Schumacher and two sisters, Imogene Souder and Gladys Crowson. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
