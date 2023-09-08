Marsha Yarnell

Marsha Lou Yarnell, 85, passed away at 11:36 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born November 30, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ralph and Bertha "Birdie" (Eckhard) Byron.
She had worked as a secretary for the City of Wood River Parks and Recreation for over 25 years before retiring.
Marsha was a life time member of Holy Angels Parish Church (formerly, St. Bernard Catholic Church) and served as a longtime member and past president of the Wood River Library Board. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and enjoyed going to spring training with her sister, Jean. Marsha also enjoyed reading and trips to Bennett Springs with her family.
On August 18, 1956 in Wood River, she married Charles Yarnell. He died August 27, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter, Jackie (Tom) Hendricks of Rosewood Heights; three grandchildren, Ben (Deanna) Wreath, Jessica Mielke, Becca Hohnsbehn (Zach); eight great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; brother, John (Sherrie) Byron of East Alton; sisters, Jean Bruce of Bethalto, Mary Jo (Ron) Schmidt of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Nancy Yarnell of Wood River; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Jeff Yarnell and Brock Yarnell; and brother-in-law, Ralph Bruce.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 pm, Monday, September 11 at Holy Angels Parish Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Tuesday at the church. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.