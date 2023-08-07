Marsha Mortensen

Marsha Lynn (Sever) Mortensen, 71, of Medora passed away at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO, after battling ovarian cancer for 3 years.
Born Dec. 14, 1951 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Marion E. “Bud” and Germaine “Gerri” (Braundmeier) Sever.
Marsha was a beautiful, gentle soul filled with love for her faith, devotion to her family, & tender reverence for God and His creations. She possessed incredible talents which include the ability to love and find the good in each person she interacted with. She grew up in a large family where she learned the value of hard work from her parents. Quilting, sewing, baking, gardening, canning & cooking were all skills she learned and used often. One would recognize Marsha for her love of learning. Books abound in her home & equally as plentiful are the journals she has kept for decades. A meticulous note taker, she wouldn't go anywhere without pen and paper, ready to write down the next funny thing that her grandkids said or did, her next thought or idea. Most people didn't know that Marsha had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved a funny joke and a good story. Fear was not in her vocabulary, and she loved a good challenge! Marsha had a gift for making things beautiful, whether it was a room she entered, a song she played, a kitchen table she set, or a card she wrote.
Marsha was an incredibly talented piano player, having learned to play from a young age, and she felt priviledged to share her faith & love of Jesus Christ through music. Some of her most cherished experiences & friendships were the ones she forged through the choirs, conferences & special occasions of which she was blessed to take part as the pianist/organist. Marsha was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully and gratefully served in various capacities throughout her life. She was a proud member of the EAWR Class of 1970. Marsha has a special place in her heart for her Al-Anon Family from which she gained much strength and love over the years.
She married the love of her life, Reid Mortensen July 7, 1972, in the Mesa Arizona Temple for time and all eternity. Together they raised their 6 children, were blessed with 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Marsha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother as well as a skilled homemaker. She adored her husband, most people knew that her world revolved around him. When her children would tease her about waiting on him, she would say with a smile, "Hey - he spoils me and I spoil him". She did mountains of laundry, cooked delicious meals, attended countless sporting events, baked amazing cookies, and was always available for whatever they needed. Later in life, she relished the opportunity to travel with Reid to spend time with their children and grandchildren who lived far away. Her grandchildren will fondly remember her loving smile, happy laugh, and the time she spent with them making bean bags, baking treats, playing games and telling jokes.
In 2015, she helped her daughter Ginger establish Ginger Bean Bakery where they worked alongside each other until her cancer prevented it. During this special time, she continued to bless others with her love of baking and her genuine goodness. She made many dear friendships with her co-workers and customers whom she cherished.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Reid Mortensen of Medora; children, Becky (Adam) Rose of Jacksonville, Ginger (Rodney) Bailey of Chesterfield, Amy (Steve) Chase of St. George, UT, Katie (Jeffrey) Cannon of Stafford, VA, Michael Mortensen of New Braunfels, TX and David (Alex) Mortensen of Burly, ID; 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and her siblings, John (Beth) Sever of Wood River, Michael (Angie) Sever of Moro, Suzanne (Scott) Smith of Ivins, UT, Robert (Melody) Sever and David (Claudia) Sever, all of Edwardsville, Mary (Alan) Young of Ririe, ID, and Mark Sever of Boise, ID.; many nieces, nephews and cousins, each of whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6500 Humbert Ave, Godfrey, IL, where services will be held the following day, Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Evelyn’s House, the in-patient hospice facility which provided angelic care to both Marsha and her family during the last precious days of her life. Marsha spent her life lifting, blessing and doing good to everyone she could reach. Her wish is to have that pattern continue with her death, blessing many more lives and families who walk a similar path to hers, living out their days at the phenomenal facility that is Evelyn's House. Memorials may be sent to "The Foundation For Barnes-Jewish Hospital, PO Box 790369, St. Louis MO 63179-9917, C/O Evelyn's House in honor of Marsha Mortensen". Or donate through the link: https://www.foundationbarnesjewish.org/transform-health-care
