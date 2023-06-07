Marsha Long

Marsha Suzette Long, 72, died at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born December 3, 1950 in Alton, she was the daughter of Charles H. and Ethel G. (Abraham) Blackard. Marsha loved to listen to the music of Elvis and Neal McCoy. An animal lover, she especially enjoyed hummingbirds, cats and dogs. Being a loving mother and grandmother was the most important job of her life. Surviving is a son, Christopher Orban (Valerie Fulks) of Alton, a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Danny Godar of Rosewood Heights, two grandchildren, Christopher Orban and Brandon Orban, four sisters, Sheila Ballesteroz (Frank), Pat Valette, Sally Taylor, and Micky Jamison. Also surviving is her companion, Roger Hicks and her dog, Sassy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Kay Holt. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Pastor Michael Logan will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. She passed her love and passion for animals to her children and grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue where her daughter volunteers. Marsha was a very strong woman who persevered through many medical issues brought on by medical malpractice. The family would like to thank Dr. Felicia Bentley for over 15 years of care. Thank you for the care provided by the staff at DePaul Hospital during this last month. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
