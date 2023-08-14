Marlene Weller

Marlene M. Weller, 70, died at her home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, following a 29 year battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gary L. Weller; her parents, Hubert and Helen Presley; a son, Andy; two sisters, Louise Farley and Darlene Denniston; as well as a brother, Robert “Bob” Presley.
For nearly 30 years, she served as a waitress at Castelli’s Moonlight in Alton, Illinois.
Marlene is survived by her life partner of nearly 50 years, Larry Spears; two daughters and a son in-law, Shelley (John) Pyrtle and Roxie McKennon; two sisters, Evelyn (Gary) Rush, Lorie (Kevin) Woolsey; as well as a brother, “Jiggs” (Judy) Presley. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Halie) Pyrtle, Christian McKennon and Kelsey Pyrtle; three great grandchildren, who were the joy of her life, Clara Elise, Harvey Locklyn and Chloe Hazel McKennon; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Roxie McKennon, for the benefit of her three great grandchildren.
