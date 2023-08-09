Mark Kessler

Mark S. Kessler, 67, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home.
Born March 22, 1956 in Wood River, he was a son of John W. “Big John” and Virginia C. (Benz) Kessler.
Mark worked as an independent carpenter for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Kessler of Tuscola, IL; his brother, Michael (Lucinda) Kessler of Springfield, IL; 2 nephews, Joseph (Betty) Kessler, Sr. and Timothy (Maria) Kessler; a great niece and 4 great nephews, Mary Beth, Joseph Jr., John Paul, Luke and Justin Kessler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
