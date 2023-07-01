Cottage Hills
Mark Dwayne Jordan, 63, died at 1:58 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born June 10, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL, to Shirley (Tucker) Jordan. On April 16, 1982 he married Lisa M. (Petrosky) Jordan at St. Mary’s Church in Madison, IL.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy during Operation Desert Strom and retired as a chief petty officer. He then worked as an electrician for Custom Alternative. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bethalto.
Along with his wife, Lisa, he is survived by three daughters, Shannon M. Jordan (James David Mullins), Erin L. DeWall (Robert), and Sara J. Owens (Christopher Phillips), six grandchildren, Savanna R. Hunt, Skylar B. Agee, Mollie B. Owens, Harper L. DeWall, Benjamin W. Owens, and Autumn R. Mullins.
Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Jordan, his brothers, James Jordan (Maggie), David Jordan, and sisters, Karen S. Lindsey, Gladys Jordan, Peggie Woody (Robert), sisters-in-law, Cynthia Edwards (Mark), and Rebecca Sayless (Cazper), a brother-in-law, Jason Petrosky, and his father and mother-in-law, John and Patricia Petrosky, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Jordan, his brother-in-law, George Lindsey, and his niece, Samantha Lindsey.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.